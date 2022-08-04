Breaking and entering
• Vivian P. Bailey, 47, Liberty Road, Archdale, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, larceny and stalking, Aug. 3.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 6:41 am
Assault
• Jacquez Gainey, 28, Nathan Hunt Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Todonis Franklin, 32, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny of a firearm, common law robbery and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Aug. 3.
• Jessica Lynn Cahill, 37, Galley Lane, Wilmington, was charged with one count each of felony larceny and damage to persons or real property for the purpose of obtaining nonferrous metals, Aug. 3.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kaylee Babb, 30, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 3.
Other charges
• Elizabeth A. Cooper, 34, Barbee Avenue, High Point, was charged with solicitation for prostitution, Aug. 3.
Incidents
• Police investigated an assault reported in the parking lot of a shopping center on Eastchester Drive, Aug. 3.
• Police are seeking whoever broke into a residence on Welborn Street and stole $1,750 worth of jewelry and coins, Aug. 3.
• Police went to a residence on Scarlett Drive, where a man told officers he was struck with a cellphone, which left a cut on his face, Aug. 3.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Playstation 4 worth $1,500 from a residence on Academy Street, Aug. 3.
