Larceny/Theft
• David Gippert, Jr., 54, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Aug. 1.
• Fuquan Wall, 30, Glade Valley Church Road, Glade Valley, was charged with larceny, Aug. 1.
• David A. Brewer, 42, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, Aug. 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jose Manuel Vazquez Gonzalez, 30, Tyson Court, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 1.
• Courtney Brown, 36, Farmbrook Drive, Denton, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 1.
• Corderro Coleman, 35, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and having no operator’s license, Aug. 1.
• Calvin Dean Workman, 60, Pinehurst Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 1.
Other charges
• Tahjai Franklin, 21, Drake Road, Greensboro, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 1.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Briggs Place in which a $200 computer laptop was reported stolen, Aug. 1.
