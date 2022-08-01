Breaking and entering
• Kyle D. Thompson, 23, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 28.
• Ethan Van Dyke, 18, Birchwood Drive, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, July 31.
• Erika S. Hunt, 34, Wise Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, July 28.
Assault
• David D. Hunter, 37, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse, July 28.
• Shamus Thomas, 27, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse and felony trafficking heroin, July 28.
• Joshua Hall, 27, Bracknell Road, High Point, was charged with assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 31.
• Benjamin S. Clarke, 44, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, July 30.
• Levi Kay, 30, Cam Circle, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 29.
• Kubir Nepal, 31, Elmhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury, disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace and assault in the presence of a minor, July 29.
• Terrance T. Sparks, 32, Lake Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault of a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 29.
• Zachary R. Everhart, Cecil Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury and felony larceny, July 28.
• Sandra H. White, 64, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with three counts of assault by pointing a gun, July 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Donald Vollmer, 74, Kersey Valley Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, July 31.
• Jose R. Gonzalez, 36, Brookwood Circle, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, July 29.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Bryan Carrera-Gonzalez, 23, Webster Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, July 31.
• Georgia M. Williams, 51, S. Main Street, Randleman, was charged with impaired driving, July 30.
• Bryan Bledsoe, 35, Prince Albert Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and failure to wear a seat belt, July 30.
• Mack Nim Moeun, 40, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, July 29.
Other charges
• Eric R. Hall, 37, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 28.
• Kevan McCollum, 47, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with failure to notify of a change of address by a sex offender, July 29.
• Eddie J. Gilbert, 55, homeless, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, July 28.
• Jason A. Payne, 43, Park Drive, Kings Mountain, was charged with vandalism to real property and willful and wanton injury, July 28.
• Glasha Southerland, 29, Avery Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked and having an expired registration, July 28.
• Terrea Salyers, 44, Rolling Road, Trinity, was charged with one count each of hit and run injury and failure to maintain lane control or improper lane change, July 28.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a residence on Westchester Drive. No injuries were reported, July 30.
• Police went to a residence on Banbridge Drive after a report of a disturbance, July 30.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man in an open outdoor area along Green Drive who was overdosing. Narcan was administered to revive him, July 31.
• Police assisted a man who accidentally shot himself in his car on Centennial Street while trying to take his handgun out of its holster. The firearm was legal and no charges are pending, July 29.
• Police are investigating vandalism at Oakview Elementary School on Oakview Drive that caused $125 worth of damage, July 28.
• Police went to a residence on Dogwood Circle after a report of a domestic disturbance in which a Nissan Altima was vandalized, July 30.
• Police went to a service station on Lexington Avenue after a motorist drove off with the fuel pump nozzle and hose still in the gas tank, causing $500 worth of damage, July 29.
• Police are investigating a report of vandalism at a residence on Bellemeade Street, July 30.
• Police are investigating vandalism of a Chevrolet GMT-400 and a Honda Accord Sport at a parking area on Cedarcroft Court, July 28.
