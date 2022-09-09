• Erika Hunt, 34, Wise Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, misdemeanor larceny, larceny after breaking and entering, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and felony breaking and entering a building, Sept. 8.
• Phillip Bittle, 44, Switchback Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering, Sept. 8.
• Michael Smith, 42, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 8.
• Tonia Brown, 52, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Sept. 8.
• Angelo Pegeuese, 35, Clara Cox Way, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Sept. 8.
• Kareem Williams, 41, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 8.
• Martavious Anderson Jr., 22, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 8.
• Bo M. Lewis, 27, Gralan Drive, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having an expired registration, Sept. 8.
• Kontrel Dunlap, 19, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 8.
• Larry Lamb Jr., 54, Morris Farm Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 8.
• Shanasia Jenkins, 27, N.C. 8, Lexington, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespass, Sept. 8.
• Tavon Wilson, 32, Mashie Drive, Summerfield, was charged with hit and run property damage, Sept. 8.
• Shawntel Tulpan, 24, Amherst Glen Drive, Charlotte, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage and having expired registration, Sept. 8.
• Monique Bethea, 41, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Sept. 8.
• Police are investigating a Honda Civic that was stolen from a service station on N. Main Street while the customer was in the convenience store, Sept. 8.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed in a room of an hotel on Ardale Drive, Sept. 8.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $1,000 worth of damage to a residence on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.