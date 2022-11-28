Assault
• Jose Martinez, 23, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Nov. 27.
• Lindsey Ann Owings, 45, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault of a handicapped person, Nov. 24.
• Daniel Culler, 29, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 23.
• Derrick R. King, 42, Brompton Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female, Nov. 23.
• Cassaundra Gathright, 40, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Nov. 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Clifton D. Gibbs, 65, Castle Oaks Court, High Point, was charged with destruction, larceny or concealment of wills, Nov. 25.
• William Lee Murdock 52, Old Randleman Road, Greensboro, was charged with identity theft and possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, Nov. 27.
• Takiyah Gilmore, 20, Camden Avenue, High Point, was charged with defrauding a taxi cab, Nov. 25.
• Bradley G. Berrier, 41, Browntown Lane, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 24.
• Ryan Gray Hardy, 32, Old Highway 61, Mount Airy, was charged with larceny and non-support of family, Nov. 23.
• Shamron Majette, 21, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 23.
• Ebony T. Quick, 27, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 23.
• Eva F. Tanner, 68, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 23.
• Stephanie R. Winchester, 23, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 25.
• Candace Bracken, 57, Dulaire Road, Greensboro, was charged with larceny and possessing stolen goods, Nov. 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Alvin J. Thompson, 72, Ellwood Drive, High Point, was charged with possession, transport or sale of non-taxed alcoholic beverages, Nov. 25.
• Gerardo Bata-Camacho, 29, Lake Village Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 27.
• John Kennett III, 19, Arbordale Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and provisional licensee driving after consuming, Nov. 24.
• Victoria E. Wilson, 31, Avalon Road, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving and having a fictitious, revoked, expired or suspended registration, Nov. 24.
• Damian Ruiz, 45, Gordon Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, Nov. 23.
• Darren McClanahan, 25, Ward Street, Thomasville, was charged with simple misdemeanor possession of MDPV, Nov. 23.
• Noah E. Stewart, 19, Gales Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession or marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 27.
• Azaz Tahirkheli, 24, Longview Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 26.
• Kristi Braun, 45, Fagg Road, Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and hit and run property damage, Nov. 26.
Other charges
• Tyquann Bacchus, 30, Cedar Crossing, Trinity, was charged with two counts of violating the Domestic Violence Act, Nov. 27.
• Mark J. Tucker, 46, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with a parole violation and second-degree trespass, Nov. 26.
• Edward Transeau Jr., 65, Oxford Place, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, hit and run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked and having an expired registration, Nov. 25.
• Kevin Solis-Aparicio, 24, Ridgecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Nov. 27.
• Carl Blackwell Jr., 43, Hunter Street, Thomasville, was charged with injury to personal property, Nov. 25.
• Raina Perry, 30, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage, Nov. 25.
• Julius J. Lewis, 26, Prospect Church Road, Thomasville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Nov. 25.
• Calvin Moore Jr., 37, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying weapons into an establishment where a fee is charged, Nov. 24.
• Randy Lee Whitfield, 44, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Nov. 24.
• Camacho Chirinos, 19, Dartmouth Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 23.
• Lawrence Vanstory Jr., 56, Wilma Avenue, High Point, was charged with prohibited firearms possession by a felon, Nov. 23.
• Police investigated an assault that happened in an outdoor area along N. Main Street. A person had minor injuries and was treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Nov. 27.
Incidents
• Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a Kia Optima parked along Sharon Way that involved a large rock being thrown at the driver’s side window, Nov. 23.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Nissan Rogue from along Park Street while it was running but temporarily unattended, Nov. 23.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Chevrolet Aveo from along Kearns Avenue while it was running but temporarily unattended, Nov. 23.
• Police are investigating vandalism to the window of a residence on Chestnut Drive, Nov. 24.
• Police are investigating a report of people throwing rocks at a passing Toyota Corolla at Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads and causing $600 worth of damage, Nov. 23.
• Police are investigating the attempted theft of a Hyundai Elantra from along Commerce Avenue by someone who entered through the rear passenger window, pried open the steering column and tried to pry open the ignition but was unsuccessful, Nov. 27.
• Police recovered a Kia Sorento along Kent Court that was reported stolen in Greensboro, Nov. 26.
