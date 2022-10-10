Assault
• Laxmi Giri, 45, Edgewood Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and violation of a release order, Oct. 9.
• Doris Floberg, 57, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Oct. 8.
• Buddhi Rai, 35, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 7.
• Randy M. Fletcher, 27, Sherrill Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Oct. 7.
• William E. Perry, 28, Stacy Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, speeding to elude arrest, speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit, reckless driving to endanger persons or property, failure to comply and injury to personal property, Oct. 7.
Larceny/Theft
• Justin Briley, 28, Cloverdale Court, Archdale, was charged with larceny of motor fuel, Oct. 9.
• Kierra Conyer, 32, Holt Street, Lexington, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and contributing to delinquency or neglect by parents or others, Oct. 9.
• Clay Wilson Jr., 29, Main Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 9.
• Angel McCoy, 21, Main Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 9.
• Baronica Rickert, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny and second-degree trespass, Oct. 9.
• Alan J. Butler, 36, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with first-degree burglary, Oct. 7.
• Vernon Lee Brown, 73, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with financial transaction card fraud, Oct. 7.
• Robert Crayton, 22, Williton Way, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 7.
• Frederick Burkhart, 24, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny of motor vehicle parts and damage to real or personal property for the purpose of obtaining nonferrous metal, Oct. 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jonathon Stewart, 20, Cedar Lane, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespass, Oct. 8.
• Juliet Beals, 19, Beacon Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 8.
• Tanner M. Jones, 18, Wexford Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Oct. 8.
Other charges
• Edward Leon Perry, 47, Geddie Place, High Point, was charged with failure to have a dog vaccinated for rabies, Oct. 8.
• Andrew Riehl, Ontario Street, Philadelphia, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Oct. 8.
• Kyundra Word, 30, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Oct. 8.
• Raylon Jowers, 29, Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, was charged with one count each of altering or removing a gun serial number and failure to comply with license restrictions, Oct. 8.
• Toni T. Johnson, 41, Central Court, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 7.
• Ryan McPherson, 47, Robin Hood Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 7.
