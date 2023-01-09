Assault
• Onzslowe Dines, 47, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing stolen goods, Jan. 8.
• Leante Tyson, 27, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, Jan. 6.
• Ciara Alston, 24, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 8.
• Dashanique Brooks, 24, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Tiquan Brooks, 22, Wilson Place, High Point, was charged with larceny and possessing stolen goods, Jan. 6.
• Delvin Stafford, 30, Ann Arbor Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny and communicating threats, Jan. 6.
• Stephanie Parris, 42, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, Jan. 8.
• Teagan M. Brown, 18, Tremont Drive, Nassau, New York, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 8.
• Olivia O’Conner, 18, W. Main Street, Unaka, Connecticut, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 8.
• Carly N. Coyne, 19, Inglewood Road, Greenbush, New York, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Jan. 8.
• Infiniti Melton, 22, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Jan. 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kyesha Hood, 48, Koger Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 8.
• Travis Ray Green, 36, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding to elude arrest and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Jan. 6.
• Shamya Roberts, 22, Farmington Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 6.
• Tedra Daniels, 52, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 7.
• Renay Albert, 24, Stafford Drive, Christiansburg, Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 7.
• Joshua O. Floyd, 30, Hill Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Jan. 6.
• Gavin Lee Blackburn, 22, Shady Creek Lane, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and carrying concealed gun, Jan. 6.
• Christopher Lee Allen, 32, White Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Jan. 6.
• Eder Morales-Castillo, 29, Woodruff Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, driving while license revoked and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Jan. 6.
Other charges
• Paul J. Lessard, 65, Flicker Lane, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run property damage, Jan. 6.
• Jasmine Long, 28, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 7.
• Jaliyah Johnson, 22, Woods Lane, High Point, was charged with having an expired registration and having windshields obstructed, Jan. 6.
• Eric Crisp, 47, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with misuse of the 911 system, Jan. 6.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of $600 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store on N. Main Street, Jan. 6.
• Police recovered a Chevrolet Malibu along Ambassador Court that was reported stolen in Winston-Salem, Jan. 6.
