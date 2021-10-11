Assault
• Robert Eugene McRae, 49, Model Farm Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Oct. 7.
• James Leon McCleod, 55, Tyson Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Oct. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Robin M. Lackey, 58, Winston Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses and felony taking or obtaining by financial card fraud, Oct. 8.
• Amber M. Johnson, 22, Friendship Ledford Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Oct. 9.
• Casandra Pesqueira-Marin, 19, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 9.
• Matthew Paniagua, 21, Franklin Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Oct. 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Julius Asaad Jones, 29, Glenstone Terrace, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of stolen goods and carrying a concealed gun, Oct. 9.
• Victor Adulfo-Herrera, 41, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 9.
• William P. Routh, 31, Bowen Drive, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Oct. 9.
Other charges
• Keith Shawn Lynch, 29, Seven Oaks Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of carrying a concealed gun, prohibited weapons possession by a felon and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 7.
• Luemeus Horace Jr., 31, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and unlawful display of a fictitious license or learner’s permit, Oct. 7.
• Nikita David, 35, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with violating a court order, Oct. 10.
• Joseph H. Jones Jr., 22, South Road, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 10.
Incidents
• Police went to a parking area off Brian Jordan Place after a report of a drug overdose, Oct. 10.
• Police are investigating vandalism to the glass door of a service station on Hickswood Road by a customer whose financial card was declined for payment, Oct. 10.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed at a residence on Nathan Hunt Drive. The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Oct. 10.
• Police are investigating who threw a brick though the living room window of a residence on Carr Street, Oct. 9.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Dodge Avenger along Brentwood Street in which all four car tires were slashed, Oct. 9.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose in an outdoor area along Ardale Drive. The person was treated at the scene but refused transport to a medical center, Oct. 8.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Woodside Avenue, Oct. 8.
• Police are investigating a Honda dirt bike that was stolen at what was supposed to be a sales transaction at a park on Gordon Street. The owner met with a purported buyer through Facebook Marketplace. The supposed buyer took the bike for a test drive but did not return, Oct. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.