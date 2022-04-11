Breaking and entering
• Arnoglia Davis, 32, Countryside Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with breaking and entering, April 7.
Assault
• Ladawn Harris, 23, London Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property and willful and wanton injury, April 7.
• Kevin Markham, 32, Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, April 7.
• Lavores Simmons, 40, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of battery of an unborn child, assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 7.
• Alex Studyvance Jr., 25, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 10.
• Nils Blonde, 67, Wildwood Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count of assault and battery or simple assault, April 9.
• Jordan Schwall, 33, West End Boulevard, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 9.
• Joshua Lee Spears, 28, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, April 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Jeffrey Todd Beck, 54, Beck Country Road, Randleman, was charged with possessing stolen goods, April 7.
• Nathalie Reed, 23, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, April 7.
• Gerall Burch, 26, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, April 7.
• Ben Smith, 41, Meadow Place, High Point, was charged with obtaining advances under promise to work, April 9.
• Patrick K. Brown, 39, Washington Avenue, West Haven, Connecticut, was charged with one count each of identity theft, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and being a fugitive from justice, April 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Bryan A. King, 32, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, April 7.
• Gregory Baskins Jr., 28, Hobson Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 7.
• Shalonda Huntley, 35, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct, April 7.
• Christopher A. Austin, 43, Eastover Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 7.
• Vargas Acebedo, 42, Randleman Road, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, April 10.
• William Wallace Schneider, 19, Panther Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, April 9.
• Milan Dharmash Shah, 19, Running Fence Lane, Clarksville, Maryland, was charged with one count each of felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, April 9.
• Jeffrey Mason, 35, Candlenut Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 8.
• David E. Marshall, 44, Avondale Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and improper use of license plates on vehicle, April 8.
• Karon Lynch, 33, Seven Oaks Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, April 8.
Other charges
• Rashawn Hill, 27, Willard Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and having expired registration, April 10.
• Jonathan Lemmings, 36, homeless, High Point, was charged with improper use of license plates on a vehicle, April 10.
• Britnae Marsh, 21, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, April 9.
• Desmond Gidderon, 29, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, April 9.
• Kirstyn Overman, 33, Legacy Drive, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, April 9.
• Clifton O. Dancy, 45, Nile Place, Greensboro, was charged with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station, April 8.
