Assault
• Christopher McGowans, 44, Tennessee Avenue, Charlotte, was charged with three counts of violating the Domestic Violence Act and one count of violating a domestic violence protective order, Nov. 24.
• Johnny Mendoza-Romero, 37, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and common law false imprisonment, Nov. 26.
• Eric Loflin Jr., 36, Cornell Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device and two counts of injury to personal property, Nov. 26.
• Nahun de Jesus Palomeras Gonzalez, 23, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault in the presence of a minor, Nov. 25.
• Asghar Bashir, 57, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 25.
• Lee Anna Bostick, 77, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Nov. 25.
• Mark A. Wyche, 35, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 24.
Larceny/Theft
• Kim J. Davis Jr., 29, Maryland Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of stolen goods and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 24.
• Eric W. Blevins, 45, Hilltop Drive, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 27.
• Ralph Lawary, 42, Tabor Street, High Point, was charged with embezzlement of property by virtue of office or employment, Nov. 26.
• Leah Jane Hurst, 27, Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with shoplifting, Nov. 26.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Lucas Paige Laine, 28, Old U.S. 64, Trinity, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 27.
• James H. Ennis, 50, Greenwood Drive, of High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, impaired driving and second-degree trespass, Nov. 27.
• Lakeshia Clinton, 44, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, Nov. 25.
• Sommer Ragab, 20, Hickory Woods, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and impaired driving, Nov. 25.
Other charges
• Kimberly M. Ingram, 45, McGuinn Drive, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 28.
• Christopher R. Pratt, 52, Pearson Place, High Point, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglect by a parent or other, Nov. 26.
• Holly R. Hilton, 36, Kelly Place, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Nov. 24.
• Elijah Sutton, 24, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Nov. 24.
• Richard Chapdelaine II, 30, Forrest Street, Hollywood, Florida, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Nov. 24.
• Najhaya Campbell-Wyrick, 19, Hodson Pickett Trail, High Point, was charged with one count each of reckless driving to endanger persons or property, speeding in excess of 65 mph and violating the seat belt law, Nov. 24.
Incidents
• Police found a person dead from a drug overdose at a residence on Tipton Street, Nov. 28.
• Police are investigating who shattered a window at a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. drive in an act of vandalism, Nov. 27.
• Police are investigating a report of the theft of a Toyota Camry from along Hickswood Road, Nov. 27.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Nissan Pathfinder from outside a residence on Tarrant Trace Circle in which the car owner started the vehicle remotely while getting ready for work, Nov. 26.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Ford Taurus from along Hamilton Street, Nov. 26.
• Police went to a residence on Elmhurst Avenue after a report of a domestic disturbance, Nov. 24.
• Police are seeking whoever caused $800 worth of damage to a Ford F150 parked along Gatewood Avenue, Nov. 26.
• Police assisted paramedics in reviving a man who overdosed at a place on Wendell Avenue, Nov. 28.
• Police are investigating a Chrysler 200 Touring that was stolen while it was left running and unattended outside a residence on Mobile Street. The car later was involved in a crash on Old Thomasville Road, Nov. 26.
• Police went to Moffitt Drive after a report of a Great Dane biting its owners. The dog has been quarantined, Nov. 24.
• Police are investigating a Toyota Corolla that was stolen while left running and unattended outside a residence on Granville Street, Nov. 26.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Nissan Altima from along Carter Street, Nov. 25.
• Police went to a residence on Sales Street after a report of a domestic disturbance, Nov. 28.
• Police are investigating shots fired at a GMC Sierra parked along Sharon Street. The gunfire caused $1,400 in damages to the vehicle, Nov. 24.
• Police are investigating the report of the theft of a Jeep Grand Cherokee from along Wendover Avenue, Nov. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.