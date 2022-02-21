Assault
• Basheer Husiun, 31, Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and affray or simple assault, Feb. 20.
• Thomeka Lee Childress, 47, Sussex Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Feb. 19.
• Baptisha Bonham, 36, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and injury to personal property, Feb. 18.
Larceny/Theft
• Arolda Quintanilla, 42, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Feb. 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Troy Conyers, 38, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 20.
• Nathaniel Matthews II, 25, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 20.
• Kosar Mehmood, 58, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or consuming an alcoholic beverage not in its original container in the passenger area of a vehicle, Feb. 20.
• Oh Oh, 36, Shamrock Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, Feb. 20.
• Terry S. Dillon, 37, Sandy Ridge Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 19.
• Christopher Amador, 28, Shady View Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Feb. 19.
• Hugo Xavier Zecri, 20, Bowker Street, Brookline, Massachusetts, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 19.
• Victor Ballard Jr., 46, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 18.
Other charges
• Samuel Lee Olvey, 54, Dunwood Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of stalking, resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer and first-degree trespassing, Feb. 20.
• Christina Price, 37, Spanish Peak Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Feb. 19.
• Davida Poole, 36, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding or exceeding stated speed limit, Feb. 19.
• Jarrod Agualo, 39, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with two counts of a felony probation violation, Feb. 18
• Benjamin A. Williams, 38, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 18.
Incidents
• Police investigated a vandalism of a window at a residence on Oakwood Avenue, Feb. 20.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Royal Oak Avenue, Feb. 19.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Trinity Avenue. The man was treated with Narcan and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Feb. 19.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The person was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Feb. 18.
