Larceny/Theft
• Benjamin Maturino, 19, Overbrook Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property, Feb. 23.
• Raquon Blackmon, 18, Wayside Street, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Feb. 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jaron Chatman, 32, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, Feb. 23.
Other charges
• Eliuh Jones, 21, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of driving with no operator’s license, having fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.