Breaking and entering
• Ernest L. Young, 52, Stratford Road, Archdale, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and one count of larceny after breaking and entering, Dec. 19.
Assault
• Andrew M. Hill, 35, Sawyersville Road, Asheboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 19.
• Hector L. Lopez, 32, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Dec. 19.
• April McDaniel, 47, Webb Avenue, Burlington, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 19.
• Jalen J. Wright, 22, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Dec. 19.
• Nashea Barnes, 22, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 19.
Larceny/Theft
• James William Howard, 34, Blair Street, Thomasville, was charged with larceny, Dec. 16.
• Asiyah Odom, 18, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with common law robbery, Dec. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Bilal Khan, 28, Norton Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 17.
• Johnathan McDuffie, 32, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 19.
Other charges
• Seighbee Bill Bennett, 52, Canal Drive, Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, and driving while license suspended/revoked, Dec. 16.
• Dana Hillman, 33, Walker Place, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage, Dec. 17.
• Kajuan Walls, 38, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to give information after a crash, Dec. 18.
• Yuriy Poplauskiy, 49, Old Lowe Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, Dec. 17.
• James E. Alford, 55, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Dec. 19.
• Cedtoria Duley, 28, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Dec. 19.
Incidents
• Police went to a fast-food restaurant on S. Main Street after reports of someone blocking the drive-thru lane and refusing to leave, Dec. 19.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $1,900 worth of damage to a Honda CMX500 motorcycle parked along Ingleside Drive, Dec. 19.
• There was a report of a residential break-in at an apartment in the 600 block of Grady Avenue, where two windows were broken and $100 in cash was stolen, Dec. 16.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $1,200 worth of damage to a Mitsubishi Galant parked along Ambassador Court, Dec. 19.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 2800 block of N. Main Street, where a patient was revived with Narcan by EMS and then refused to go to the hospital, Dec. 16.
• Police are investigating windows that were smashed at an apartment complex on Brentwood Street, Dec. 19.
• A report of a drug overdose was investigated in the 500 block of Academy Street, Dec. 16.
• Police are investigating an arson that caused more than $6,000 in damage to a construction trailer at a construction site on Pegg Road, Dec. 17.
• There was a report of a drug overdose in the 1300 block of Baker Road, Dec. 16.
• A report of a license plate stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Hay Street was investigated on Dec. 16.
