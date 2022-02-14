Breaking and entering
• Dennis J. Clark, 38, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering of cars or other motor vehicles, Feb. 11.
Assault
• Oscar Guevara-Jandres, 52, Joshua Place, Alexandria, Virginia, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Feb. 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Khafid Mohommad, 22, Greenway Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of larceny, possession or manufacture of fraudulent identification and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Feb. 12.
• Shannon S. Coltrane, 51, Barrow Road, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Feb. 12.
• Darius McFall, 29, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny of a firearm, Feb. 12.
Drugs/Alcohol
• William Bradbrook, 43, Waynick Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Feb. 11.
Other charges
• Whitney Gunter, 21, Emma Street, Thomasville, was charged with kidnapping, Feb. 11.
• Shari Nash, 23, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and injury to personal property, Feb. 11.
• Jose Torres, 70, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage, Feb. 12.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed near the intersection of Elm Street and Green Drive. The person was given Narcan and then taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Feb. 12.
• Police recovered a Nissan Rogue along Pegram Avenue that was reported stolen out of Greensboro, Feb. 11.
• Police investigated a break-in to a business along N. Main Street, Feb. 11.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate off a Honda Element parked along Annmoore Circle, Feb. 13.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed at a residence on N. Main Street, Feb. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.