Breaking and entering
• Day’shawn Greene, 30, Davis Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize or injury an occupant, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoyance, and interfering with emergency communications, Nov. 8.
Larceny/Theft
• Brandon Gregory, 37, Old Winston Road, High Point, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny, Nov. 8.
Drugs/Alcohol
• David G. Taylor, 44, Sterling Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 8.
• Edward C. Archie, 57, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 8.
Other charges
• Heather Blount, 31, Ashburn Street, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage, Nov. 8.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the shooting of a man who came to the emergency department of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. The man told police officers that the shooting happened in the area of W. English Road, Nov. 8.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Kia Soul from an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating who stole an exhaust system worth $600 from the carport of a house on Burton Avenue, Nov. 8.
• Police went to WestPoint Avenue after a report of gunshots. Officers couldn’t find that anyone or anything was hit by gunfire, but they found shell casings, Nov. 8.
• Police are seeking the passenger in a taxicab who left the vehicle without paying a $10 fare, Nov. 8.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chevrolet Equinox from a shopping center complex on Wendover Avenue, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating the shooting of a window with a BB gun at a residence on Oakview Road, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda Element parked along Willard Dairy Road, Nov. 8.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Jeep Liberty parked at a residence on Anaheim Street, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating whoever vandalized a trash bin and recycling bin at a residence on Fairfield Road, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a Kia Sportage parked along Rotary Drive, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a Honda CRV and Toyota RAV4 parked along Ingleside Drive, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford Econoline van parked at a business on Piedmont Parkway, Nov. 8.
• Police are investigating a report from a woman who said $200 in cash was taken from her at a site on Eastchester Drive, Nov. 8.
