Assault
• Elijah Sutton, 24, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 21.
• Michael Diamond Davis, 24, Hearthwood Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 21.
• Monique C. Bethea, 40, Hendrix Street, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Nov. 20.
• Damien Ingram, 39, Purdy Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 20.
• Gerard Williamson, 34, Ingleside Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats and being intoxicated and disruptive, Nov. 20.
• Johnathan Hammons, 31, Glenwater Drive, Charlotte, was charged with one count of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and two counts of prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Nov. 19.
• Paul L. Williams, 36, Robbins Avenue, Jamestown, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Nov. 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Aloeia Manza, 48, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Nov. 21.
• Kashya Byrd, 35, Link Circle, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ramiro Rodriguez, 38, Kickapoo Road, Waller, Texas, was charged with trafficking cocaine, Nov. 21.
• Jose Valdez, 24, Baxter Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 19.
• Abdi Mahamed, 60, S. Elm Street, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Nov. 20.
• Michael Sprouse, 36, Julian Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 19.
• Neil Ryan Watson, 49, Krista Kim Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 20.
• Amanda S. MacDonald, 28, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Nov. 20.
Other charges
• Rusandra Quick, 31, Grand Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Nov. 21.
• Raheem Allen, 35, Blain Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, Nov. 19.
• Kimberly Ann Myris, 35, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of indecent exposure and urinating or defecating in a public place, Nov. 19.
• Herman Earl Davis, 19, Young Mill Road, Lexington, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, Nov. 19.
• Tory Ashworth, 36, Whitford Place, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding to elude arrest, Nov. 19.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a woman who overdosed while in a Ford Fusion parked along Earlham Place. The woman was revived and taken to an area hospital, Nov. 20.
• Police are investigating a credit card fraud of $2,500 that took place at a business on N. Main Street, Nov. 19.
• Police went to SW Cloverleaf Place to retrieve lost identification cards, Nov. 20.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose on Centennial Street. The person was revived with Narcan and declined transport to a hospital, Nov. 19.
• Police are investigating a report of a break-in to a Hyundai Sonata parked along Country Club Drive, Nov. 19.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Jaguar from outside a residence on Tabor Street, Nov. 18.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed on Old Winston Road. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Nov. 19.
• Police are seeking whoever stole two catalytic converters off a pair of vehicles at a business on N. Main Street, Nov. 18.
• Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a garage or parking lot along N. Elm Street, Nov. 20.
