Assault
• Melvin Gaddis, 30, Brandywine Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 15.
• Rayshawn Legrande, 27, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of battery of an unborn child and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Oct. 15.
• Holly R. Hilton, 36, Kelly Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer and second-degree trespass, Oct. 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Victor Womack, 29, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny and misdemeanor damaging a computer through accessing it, Oct. 17.
• Walter Lee McClellan, 53, Peachtree Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Oct. 17.
• Grey C. Fulton, 55, Danbury Court, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 16.
• Rashad A. Robinson, 31, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 16.
• Justin Agualo, 44, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Oct. 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Zeeshan Saeed, 31, Eden Terrace, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 16.
• Jean Massenat, 37, Newell Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Oct. 16.
Other charges
• Lakeshia Clinton, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.