Assault
• Tameria Graves, 40, Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of affray or simple assault and solicitation for prostitution, March 4.
• Mike Moran, 24, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with sexual battery, March 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Javier Chavarria, 31, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, March 6.
• Nigel Pegues, 28, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony larceny and speeding to elude arrest, March 5.
• Terry Lee Hough, 69, Filbert Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of possessing stolen goods and prohibited weapons possession by a felon, March 4.
• Erik Wayne Banks, 50, Tonsley Place, High Point, was charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, March 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Mildred D. Turner, 30, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, hit and run with property damage, and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, March 5.
• Bielle Parks, 26, Barrow Ridge Court, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, financial identity fraud and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, March 6.
• Bryant Hairston, 54, Greensboro Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 5.
• Winston Salem, 26, Spring Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 5.
• Kermera Alston, 34, Mosby Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, injury to personal property and driving while license revoked, March 5.
• Rafael Jacinto, 27, Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, having a prohibited open container and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, March 4.
• Frederick Burkhart, 24, Blain Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, felony probation violation and failure to comply, March 4.
• Ashley Lynn Bowman, 39, Sadler Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, March 4.
Other charges
• Jalen Curtain, 28, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, March 6.
• Becky Hillious, 40, Billy Swaim Road, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, March 4.
• Olivia M. Mills, 30, Fox Hunt Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control and operating a vehicle with no insurance, March 4.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of $100 worth of tires from a business on S. Main Street, March 5.
• Police are investigating the reported theft of a 9mm pistol worth $250 from a car at a business on Mendenhall Oaks Parkway, March 5.
• Police are investigating the theft of a license plate of a Honda Accord parked on Mall Loop Road, March 6.
• Police are investigating three tires that were punctured on a car parked at a hotel on Brentwood Street, March 5.
• Police went to a shopping center on Westchester Drive, where a woman reported that a shopping cart banged into her Subaru Outback, causing $700 worth of damage, March 5.
