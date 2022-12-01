• Demont Williams Jr., 19, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of discharge of a firearm from an enclosure with criminal gang activity, discharge of a weapon into occupied property with serious injury, felony conspiracy and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Nov. 29.
• Marcus N. Kelly, 31, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of assault in the presence of a minor and communicating threats, Nov. 29.
• Jose Dominguez, 32, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and violating a domestic violence protective order, Nov. 29.
• Donna Ann Gooch, 59, Naomi Street, Randleman, was charged with shoplifting, Nov. 29.
• Jeremy Foust, 32, Forestview Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Nov. 29.
• Kenneth D. Rivers, 54, Spring Brook Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 29.
• Alejandro Ramos-Betancourt, 20, Kendall Mill Road, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, provisional licensee driving after consuming, speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to appear, Nov. 27.
• Octavia Lori Palmer, 34, Morton Street, Thomasville, was charged with having an open container of alcohol in vehicle, Nov. 28.
• James Brandon Pior, 33, Robin Hood Road, High Point, was charged with possessing a Schedule I controlled substance, Nov. 28.
• Bradley Scott Davis, 35, Checker Road, Archdale, was charged with possessing a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 28.
• Kristopher Paul Davis, 36, Archdale Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Nov. 28.
• Shaneiria Shaquese Yakeen Lee, 26, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear, Nov. 28.
• Tristan Payne, 32, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, speeding to elude arrest and driving while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 29.
• Samantha Lynn Spencer, 27, Model Farm Road, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, Nov. 29.
• Thomas Q. Spann, 53, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order in the presence of officers, Nov. 29.
• James M. Hobgood, 64, Tatting Avenue, Sebree, Kentucky, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Nov. 29.
• Police are investigating a robbery with a deadly weapon and assault at a residence on West Avenue in which Nike shoes worth $2,000 were stolen. The owner of the shoes, who was injured during the robbery, was treated by paramedics, Nov. 29.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Lexus Rx300 from outside a residence on Kent Street, Nov. 29.
