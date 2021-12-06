Assault
• David R. Kessler, 44, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a government official, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Dec. 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Lucas M. Lewis, 40, Gobel Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of larceny and failure to return hired property, Dec. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Matthew C. Hedrick, 21, Morgan Summers Road, Sedalia, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Dec. 5.
• Donte Burke, 40, Elizabeth Glen Way, Jamestown, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 5.
Other charges
• Jahvontae Bobbitt, 22, Foxhound Lane, Angier, was charged with one count each of prohibited weapons possession by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 3.
• Kendrick Myers, 26, Terry Road, Reidsville, was charged with hit and run property damage, Dec. 4.
• Tyrone L. Jones, 23, Vernon Place, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Dec. 3.
