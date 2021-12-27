Incidents
• Police and High Point Fire Department investigators went to a residence on S. Elm Street on the 10th floor of Elm Towers for a fire that caused $5,000 worth of damage, Dec. 25.
• Police and High Point Fire Department investigators are investigating a fire that engulfed a black Massarati sedan parked along Millis Street. The car was reported stolen from outside a residence on Pershing Street, Dec. 25.
• Police are investigating a report of a man who told officers he was shot in the leg by an assailant in a car along Ward Avenue, Dec. 24.
• Police are seeking the owners of a pair of purses found by a person walking along Ferndale Boulevard near High Point Central High School and Ferndale Middle School, Dec. 25.
• Police investigated a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Granby Avenue, Dec. 25.
• Police investigated a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Parris Avenue. A man fled the scene and was apprehended after crashing his car, Dec. 24.
• Police are investigating an assault in which a man told officers he was hit over the head with a piece of wood by another man along Flint Avenue, Dec. 24.
• Police assisted a person who was bitten by a dog along Dayton Avenue, Dec. 24.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $200 worth of damage to a Honda Civic parked on Lindsey Street, Dec. 24.
• Police recovered a Jeep Grand Cherokee in Randolph County that was reported stolen from Hillside Drive, Dec. 24.
• Police are seeking whoever stole more than $1,000 worth of yard equipment and power tools from a garage on Otteray Avenue, Dec. 23.
• Police are investigating the theft of a Hyundai Sonata from a residence on Peninsula Drive, Dec. 24.
