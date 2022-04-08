Breaking and entering
• Jaquan Daniels, 28, Duke Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering with intent to injure or terrorize occupant and common law robbery, April 6.
• Onzslowe Dines, 46, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of breaking and entering with intent to injure or terrorize occupant, assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, larceny and interfering with emergency communication, April 6.
Assault
• Cody T. Williams, 28, Avery Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, April 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Tina M. Church, 26, Edgeworth Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 6.
• Lindsey Sliae Ingle, 34, Rivertrack Road, Gibsonville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and second-degree trespassing, April 5.
• Richard Michael Todd, Forestpine Drive, McLeansville, was charged with larceny, April 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jacob Asiimwe, 36, Bridgend Drive, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, April 6.
• Jesse Dean Herman, 38, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, April 6.
• Marcus Vellie Cottingham, 33, Watford Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and no vehicle insurance, April 5.
Other charges
• Zaria Turner, 24, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, driving while license revoked and failure to stop for siren, April 6.
• Howard Lee Hall III, 19, Asheboro Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 6.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a Jeep Grand Cherokee along Carter Street, April 6.
