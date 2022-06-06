Breaking and entering
• Sonya Brummett, 37, Walking Stick Drive, Trinity, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, June 5.
Larceny/Theft
• Shallon Kennedy, 33, Pilot School Road, Thomasville, was charged with habitual larceny, June 4.
• John A. Jordan, 37, Hunters Wood Drive, Trinity, was charged with identity theft, June 5.
• Drew Kightlinger, 43, Spring Creek Road, Summerfield, was charged with larceny, June 3.
• Tiquan Brooks, 22, Wilson Place, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 5.
• Dquarius Pearson, 28, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny and transferring price tag from goods to other goods, June 5.
• Darian Shaw, 45, Tabor Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, June 2.
• Terrence J. Johnson, 42, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Marsha J. Ferguson, 58, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and driving while license revoked, June 4.
• Heather N. Miller, 41, Enterprise Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, June 2.
• Kyle Chesson, 37, Berkley Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, June 5.
Other charges
• Maurice R. Sanders, 27, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, June 4.
• Javonte Davis, 23, Granite Street, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, June 3.
• Shanta Tull, 33, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents or others, June 3.
• Cedric McManus Jr., 18, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, June 3.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with two people who overdosed at a residence on Rosecrest Drive. The individuals were revived. They refused further medical treatment, June 4.
• Police recovered a stolen Kia Sorento from a parking lot on Abberton Way, June 4.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Brentwood Street, June 3.
