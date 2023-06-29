Alcohol/Drugs
• Byron Naquean Johnson, 55, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, June 28.
• Donta Octovius Williams, 33, Chatfield Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, June 28.
• Cedric Dwayne McManus, 41, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, June 27.
• Brichael Ronnal Williams, 55, Burton Avenue, High Point was charged with three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, June 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Sarah Clifftina McCullough, 35, West Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 29.
• Jonathan Jamal Dessio, 23, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, June 28.
• Evan Rashad Dominiqu Gainey, 31, East Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 28.
• Brandon Michael Kennedy, 40, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with breaking or entering into buildings and larceny, June 28.
• Christian Kennedy, 23, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with breaking or entering into buildings and larceny, June 28.
• Darlene Marie Norkett, 38, Gatewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, June 28.
• Antwon Jevay Riddle, 22, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, kidnapping and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, June 29.
Other charges
• Kahlil Sudic Barrier, 26, Willowood Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass and violating a domestic violence protective order, June 28.
• Naauzcha Laoshytae Jackson, 24, North Hoskins Street, High Point, was charged with two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, June 27.
Incidents
• Officers investigated a report that a hospital patient made threats towards employees, June 28.
• Police went to the 400 block of Chestnut Drive, where a woman said her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her and breaking into her residence, June 28.
• Police at the Guilford County Jail in High Point helped with an inmate who had a possible drug overdose. EMS provided medical treatment on the person, who refused to be taken to the hospital, June 27.
• Police went to the 300 block of N. Centennial Street, where an overdose occurred in the back of a store. The person was given Narcan and taken to the hospital, June 27.
• Officers spoke over the phone with someone who reported a potential fraud case, June 27.
• Police went to the 3100 block of Triangle Lake Road, where a man said that a welding torch, chainsaw and a water tap machine had been stolen from his trailer, June 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.