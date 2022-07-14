Assault
• Jodie McCrackin, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, July 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Deng Kongdok, 22, Windstream Way, Jamestown, was charged with three counts of uttering a forged instrument and one count each of larceny and felony breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles, July 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Cortor Jackson, 22, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 13.
• Brooke P. Williams, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 13.
• Robert L. Williams, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny, July 13.
• Pacifique Kwizera, 19, Beaumont Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 13.
• Christopher E. Miller, 49, Davidson Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 13.
Other charges
• Rameshia Anderson, 28, James Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of injury to personal property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, July 13.
• John J. McMillan, 43, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 13.
• Monica U. Jenkins, 27, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, July 13.
• Malik Smith, 25, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, July 13.
• Camella Lynn Barrier, 32, Lincoln Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, having no operator’s license and safe movement violation by stopping, starting or turning, July 13.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Garrison Street after a report of a break-in and burglary, July 13.
• Police assisted paramedics with reviving a person who overdosed at a business along S. Main Street, July 13.
• Police are seeking the owner of a set of car keys found along Central Avenue, July 13.
• Police are investigating a possible online extortion or blackmail of a man living on Pallas Way, July 13.
