Assault
• Keena Phifer, 32, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 24.
Larceny/Theft
• Roberto Mendoza, 33, Jefferson Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony larceny, Dec. 22.
• Tajah Baily, 23, Long Dairy Road, Graham, was charged with shoplifting, Dec. 22.
• Nakaliah Hinson, 18, Huntley Court, Greensboro, was charged with larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Braxton Lee Hunt, 24, Frankie Street, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 27.
• Raekwon Blocker, 24, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with three counts of trafficking heroin, Dec. 24.
• Jarvis Lindsey, 24, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with three counts of trafficking heroin and one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Dec. 24.
Other charges
• Terry Zimmerman, 56, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 26.
• Maria Jose Rodriguez, 35, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public office, eluding arrest and driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be driven without registration, Dec. 26.
• Tynesha Townsend, 25, Sone Carriage Road, Fayetteville, was charged with second-degree trespass, Dec. 23.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Crowne Lake Circle. A man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Dec. 27.
• Police went to a convenience store on Greensboro Road where a man who was asked to leave by the clerk walked outside and then kicked the door, breaking the glass and causing $1,600 worth of damage, and the clerk then punched the man in the face, Dec. 27.
• Police are investigating possible illegal dumping of trash on a construction site along Willowstone Drive, Dec. 27.
