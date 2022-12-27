Assault
• Amanda L. Walker, 46, Mobile Street, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, Dec. 25.
• Tatiana Bair, 26, Regional Road, Greensboro, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, Dec. 23.
• Montageous Deerica Leak, 26, Bracknell Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Dec. 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Alexis Wilkerson, 23, Hines Lane, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Dec. 26.
• Cristy Lynn Rogers, 47, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Dec. 26.
• Essence Melvin, 25, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny and taking or obtaining by a financial transaction card, Dec. 25.
• Jeffrey Gray Jr., 30, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and injury to personal property, Dec. 24.
• Stephanie Crouch, 32, Edgewood Drive, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 24.
• Gavin Fox, 18, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Dec. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Ericc Cunningham, 26, Hornaday Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 26.
• Raul Perez, 49, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 25.
• Sean O’Connell, 58, Wiltshire Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 25.
• Donte Burke, 41, Elizabeth Glen Way, Jamestown, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Dec. 25.
• Brandan R. Thompson, 33, Pickett Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 24.
• Justin Leonard, 31, Sherman Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Dec. 23.
• Damon Smith, 35, Marlboro Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 23.
• Seth Vredenburg, 30, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 22.
• Teresa Beckom, 44, Mantura Lane, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Dec. 23.
• Terry Herbin, 44, Marywood Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Dec. 22.
Other charges
• Kyle Dunham, 24, Brentonshire Road, Wilmington, was charged with a probation violation, Dec. 25.
• Keena Phifer, 32, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Dec. 24.
• Rosalynn Ann Jones, 30, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Dec. 23.
Incidents
• Police recovered a Toyota Rav4 along N. Hamilton Street that was reported stolen in Greensboro, Dec. 26.
• Police went to Northgate Court, where a person told officers they were walking their dog when a neighbor's dog attacked, Dec. 26.
• Police went to to a hotel on Brentwood Street after a report that a Honda Accord was stolen from the parking lot, Dec. 26.
• Police investigated a reported domestic disturbance along Willis Avenue, Dec. 25.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose in a wooded area behind a residence on Greer Avenue. The man was given Narcan but refused transport to an area hospital, Dec. 25.
• Police are investigating the reported larceny of a wallet and driver’s license at a residence on Ambassador Court, Dec. 24.
• Police are investigating the reported theft of three Amazon packages from the front porch of a house on Johnson Street. The value of the contents was about $100, Dec. 26.
• Police went to a service station on Lexington Avenue that was reported vandalized, Dec. 22.
• Police are seeking whoever stole an Infiniti M37 from along Cedar Street, Dec. 23.
• Police went to Nathan Hunt Drive, where a person broke a house’s window, Dec. 24.
• Police are seeking whoever went into an unlocked Subaru Ascent along Single Leaf Court and stole $40 in cash and several other items, Dec. 24.
