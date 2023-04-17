Assault
• Drew Thomas Charleston, 35, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, battery of an unborn child and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 14.
• Andy Lee Ussery, 42, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, April 15.
• Eleazar Zelaya-Umanzor, 26, Springfield Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, April 15.
• Sean Jamal Bouier, 52, Hall Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 15.
• Theophile Tchiessa, 52, Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 16.
• Victor Moises Loza, 28, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, April 16.
• Antonio Jordan Smith, 20, Madison Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and vandalism to personal property with willful and wanton injury, April 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Daniel Lee Franklin Jr., 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, April 16.
• Brandon Armand Miller, 31, Hilltop Road, Greensboro, was charged with concealment of merchandise, misdemeanor larceny and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, April 15.
• Christina Marie Harvey, 57, Bronze Road, Jamestown, was charged with larceny, April 15.
• Kent Jaimari Crump, 27, Briarcliff Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass, April 14.
• James Jeremiah Moore, 34, Pope Lane, Kernersville, was charged with concealment of merchandise, habitual larceny and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, April 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Robert Lee Holden Jr., 52, Jamesford Drive, High Point, was charged with ABC permittee allowing conduct violation on premises and ABC permittee failing to superintend business, April 15.
• Richard Antonio Welch Jr., 19, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 16.
• Kayzon McDonald, 21, Mariam Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 15.
• Teron Jonell Tate, 45, Rockford Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with recreational fishing without a license, April 15.
• Tyler Rashed Hines, 30, Eugene Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 15.
• Omar Guerrero, 27, Woodrun Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, April 14.
• Nancy Lynn Alejandro, 48, Corvette Court, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, improper lane changes or failure to maintain lane control and safe movement violation by stopping, starting or turning, April 14.
Other charges
• Wahhab Rasheed, 18, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, April 14.
• Imran Zeb, 18, Belmont Drive, Archdale, was charged with first-degree trespass, April 14.
• Waleed Fraz, 18, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, April 14.
• Ehzaz Malik, 18, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, April 14.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report that a woman on Eagle Pointe Drive was defrauded of $500 via text message by someone pretending to be her minister, April 14.
• Police are investigating a theft of three credit cards and one debit card from a Honda Accord parked along Deep River Road, April 16.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed at a residence on Fairfield Road. The person was revived with Narcan, April 14.
• Police are investigating a report that a bicycle worth $800 was stolen at a shopping center on S. Main Street, April 16.
