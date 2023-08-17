Assault
• Centellis Stewart, 31, Glendale Drive, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 16.
Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 4:30 pm
• Seth Aaron Dudley, 45, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, kidnapping and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Aug. 16.
Breaking and entering
• Jeremy Kirk White, 43, Pine Knot Road, Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, felony breaking and entering buildings generally, assault and battery or simple assault, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Nijoel Rice-Jones, 26, Briar Run Road, Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 15.
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 38, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Aug. 15.
• Elijah Pedro Rojas, 20, Cline Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Aug. 16.
• Darwin Jose Gomez, 20, Cline Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Aug. 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jasmine Long, 29, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 16.
• Koketa Easterling, 39, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 16.
Other charges
• Karoline Inez Edmonds, 20, Cedar Square Road, Archdale, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 16.
• Robert Haas III, 47, homeless, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and parole violation, Aug 16.
• Alterone Warren, 32, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 16.
• Mia Shanae Davis, 25, Sharon Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 16.
