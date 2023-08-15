Larceny/Theft
• David Thomas Stacy, 44, Old U.S. 29, Thomasville, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, Aug. 14.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 3:44 pm
• David Thomas Stacy, 44, Old U.S. 29, Thomasville, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, Aug. 14.
• Nathaniel J. Snowdon, 21, High Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Aug. 14.
• Kysian McManus, 19, Sawyers Road, Charlotte, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and speeding to elude arrest, Aug. 14.
• Orville Lee Rathbone, 52, Mill Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Aug. 14.
Other charges
• Joseph Andrew Wilson, 26, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Aug. 14.
• Eric Dwight James, 39, Prospect Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 14.
• Michael Antone Gaddy, 31, Vernon Place, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 14.
Incidents
• Someone found methamphetamine along Scientific Street and contacted police, Aug. 14.
