Assault
• Bojan Mahic, 33, Battery Drive, Greensboro, was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence, Aug. 11.
• Andrew John Wallace, 31, Ruskin Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Aug. 12.
• Kendrick VaShone Wall, 48, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats, Aug. 11.
• Alfred Brown III, 24, Brentwood Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on a government official, injury to personal property and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 11.
Breaking and entering
• Scotty Horne, 31, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and first-degree trespass, Aug. 12.
• Kimberly N. Duncan, 24, Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Aug. 11.
• Jalen Pate-Brown, 28, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Dennis M. Johnson II, 44, Hasty Hill Road, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 11.
• Kayley Dawn Love, 24, Randolph Street, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy, Aug. 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jermaine D. Welch, 27, Abbotts Creek Church Road, Kernersville, was charged with simple possession of MDPV, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, Aug. 13.
• Abraham T. Redae, 37, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, reckless driving and driving left of center, Aug. 13.
• Kimberly Ann Spencer, 30, Edgeworth Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 12.
• Francisco Cortes Jr., 18, Anderson Place, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Aug. 12.
• Joeseph Andrew Wilson, 26, Seven Oaks Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and general misdemeanor child abuse, Aug. 12.
• Carlos Temich-Malaga, 29, Brookwood Circle, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 12.
• Maryuri Esquivel-Moctezuma, 19, Deep River Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Aug. 12.
• Jesus Cerda-Martinez, 18, Wayside Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and failure to carry a driver’s license, Aug. 12.
• Paul Kollie, 32, Fulton Street, Salisbury, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 11.
Other charges
• Lisa L. Talley, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 13.
• Jordan A. Willis, 24, Seashire Court, High Point, was charged with having an expired registration, Aug. 13.
• Robert W. Blankenship, 62, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 13.
• Antonio Javon Williams, 42, Corbin Avenue, Concord, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Aug. 13.
• John Wesley Beck, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 13.
• Mercedes Nicole Washington, 31, Seven Oaks Place, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Aug. 12.
• Alex Silk-Gonzalez, 19, Cloverdale Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 13.
• Roshena A. Blake, 36, Columbine Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with impeding traffic by lying, standing or sitting on a highway or street, Aug. 11.
• Sherri Jalbert, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 13.
• Sincere Little, 26, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with violation of restrictions on a release order, Aug. 11.
• Austin Michael Bradford, 19, Circle Drive, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 13.
• Lateisha N. Garland, 40, Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 11.
