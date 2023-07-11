Assault
• Lacy Baldwin Randall, 31, Sharon Oaks Lane, Charlotte, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 11.
• Omar Sharif Beeks, 53, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury and injury to personal property, July 10.
Alcohol/Drugs
• James Richard Barnes Jr., 38, Campbell Street, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, July 11.
• Kendrick Michael Wallace, 52, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and violating a release order, July 11.
• James Wesley Morehead Cook, 64, North Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, habitual driving while impaired, having a prohibited open container, speeding to elude arrest, driving while license was revoked due to a previous impaired driving and speeding, July 10.
• Amy Crawford Garrett, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, July 10.
• Kywan Dwayne Piniix, 45, North Church Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of stolen goods, manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited possession of weapons by a felon of firearms, July 10.
• Drew Thomas Scharleston, 35, Goodman Lake Road, Salisbury, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 10.
• Armaad Aki Taliaferro, 36, Romaine Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license was suspended or revoked, July 10.
• Ashley Lashea Thomas, 35, Lawndale Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Ashlee Danielle Cates, 26, homeless, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, July 10.
• Ronie Antonio Cuevas, 36, Westridge Drive, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, July 10.
• Robert Lee Davis, 45, Ball Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of stolen goods, prohibited possession of weapons by felon of firearms and assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 10.
Other charges
• Teresa Marie Beckom, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property, July 10.
• Natalie Ninnette Robertson, 48, Bailey Circle, High Point, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other, July 10.
Incidents
• Police went to the 2000 block of Willard Dairy Road after a body was found. Police said the cause of death was presumed to be of natural causes, July 10.
• Police went to the 1200 block of Redding Drive after shots were fired in the area. Police found one bullet hole in an air conditioning unit at a residence. No other damage was found, and no injuries were reported, July 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.