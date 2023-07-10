Assault
• Maryon Allen Baker, 20, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 10.
• Jelani Obiyanna Dye, 23, South Elm Eugene Street, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, July 9.
• Harry Lee White III, 40, Koker Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with kidnapping, assault on a female and communicating threats, July 9.
• Parkasky Early Cotton, 38, National Boulevard, Lexington, was charged with assault on a female, July 8.
• Parren Dearies Johnson, 42, Sharon Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, July 7.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Joanne Lee Mateo Ramos, 26, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 9.
• Delores Ann Mitchell, 54, Chambers Street, High Point, was charged with selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 9.
• Randy Lee Smith, 46, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 9.
• Charles Nathanael Spivey, 34, Highway Phillips Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 9.
• Dennis Lee Gause, 74, Lexington Avenue, was charged with impaired driving and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, July 8.
• Felicia Spring Robles, 50, Long Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, July 8.
Larceny/Theft/Robbery
• Tamara Ann Koenke, 51, Americhase Drive, Greensboro, was charged with shoplifting, July 9.
• Aloeia Samson Manza, 51, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespass, July 8. Manza was also charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and a separate second-degree trespass charge, July 7.
• Dustin Lynne Shackelford, 27, N.C. Highway, Randleman, was charged with larceny, July 7.
• Elijah Michael-Freson Dukes, 20, North Walnut Circle, Greensboro, was charged with common law robbery, July 8.
Other charges
• Kenneth Javon Countee, 34, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, July 9.
• Javonte Watts, 24, Estates Drive, Lexington, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, July 9.
• Joshua Matthew Zeigler, 48, North Fisher Street, Burlington, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 7.
Incidents
• Police went to the 300 block of Vail Avenue after a report of a drug overdose. The person was administered Narcan and revived, July 9.
• Police went to the 2000 block of N. Main Street, where a red 2004 Toyota Camry scratched and dented a 2015 gray Infiniti, July 9.
• Police went to the 600 block of W. Lexington Avenue, where an unknown vehicle hit a residential mailbox, July 8.
• Police went to the 1500 block of Skeet Club Road, where an ABC store employee suffered from a medical emergency in the business. After attempts by EMS to help the man, he was pronounced dead, July 7.
• Police went to the 600 block of Granby Avenue, where a subject was pronounced dead by EMS. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances, July 7.
• Police went to the 2700 block of N. Main Street, where a person took items from a store but then gave the merchandise back to employees, July 7.
• Police went to the 1300 block of Robinhood Road, where a subject found ammunition, July 7.
