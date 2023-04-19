Assault
• Bria Lyvette Torrence, 26, Tarrant Trace Circle, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, April 18.
Larceny/Theft
• Nicholas Carl Jackson, 43, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with defrauding a taxicab, April 18.
• Yonathan Barradas-Pulido, 29, Long Street, Thomasville, was charged with larceny and violating the Domestic Violence Act, April 18.
• Tina Marie Jackson, 31, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, April 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Zachary Williams, 26, Chimney Springs Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, April 18.
Other charges
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 62, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, April 18.
• Fytema Gant, 30, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoyance, April 18.
• Tyler Robert McKown, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with making a false report to a police broadcasting station, April 18.
• Richard James Boody Jr., 33, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, April 18.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a stalking case in which a person attempted to enter a residence on Cleveland Street by trying to remove a window air conditioning unit, April 18.
