Assault
• Amber Moore Largen, 29, Parkside Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, April 17.
• Christopher Joseph Bradley, 49, 11th Street, Wichita, Kansas, was charged with felony child neglect any serious bodily injury, April 17.
• Charles James Lindsay, 41, Washboard Road, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, intimidating or interfering with witnesses, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, selling or delivering within 1,000 feet of a school or day care and possession of drug paraphernalia, April 17.
• Shadow Wayne Johnson, 36, homeless, High Point, was charged with two counts of assault on a female and one count of misdemeanor larceny, April 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Antoine Keith Joyner, 38, Terresa Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, April 17.
Other charges
• Genevieve Busler, 28, Obsidian Court, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 17.
• Beatrice S. Bradley, 49, 11th Street, Wichita, Kansas, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 17.
• William James Blackburn, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, April 17.
