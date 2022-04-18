Assault
• Daniel Goodwin, 30, O’Brian Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and common law robbery, April 17.
• Finesse Lyons, 41, McCarron Way, Charlotte, was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault and battery or simple assault, April 17.
• Gabbriella Vasquez-McGee, 23, Burge Place, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, April 16.
• Emily Jean Richardson, 33, Peebles Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault of a handicapped person, common law robbery and misdemeanor larceny, April 14.
• Jonathan Olenick, 34, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, April 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Fuller Oxendine, 51, Brookwood Estates Road, Sophia, was charged with concealment of merchandise, April 16.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Michael Riffe, 45, Old Mendenhall Road, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving, April 16.
Other charges
• Mikya Graves-Haith, 22, Blazingwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage, having an expired registration and failure to yield from driveway or alley, April 15.
• Dale Chadwell, 64, Maxine Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit and run property damage and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, April 14.
• Justin Q. McDowell, 21, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, April 17.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Lowe Avenue. The person was revived with Narcan and refused transport to an area medical center, April 17.
• Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity along Shadow Valley Road, April 15.
• Police are investigating an animal that bit someone along Barbee Avenue. The person was treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, April 15.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man found unconscious at Richardson Avenue and Cedar Street. The man was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, April 15.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who had overdosed and was found along Brentwood Street. The person was administered Narcan and taken to an area medical center, April 16.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person who overdosed at a residence on Lowe Avenue. The person was revived with Narcan and refused transport to an area medical center, April 17.
