Assault
• Kwame Goss, 23, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Nov. 12.
• Gregory Lamont Jones, 54, Willow Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, and a felony probation violation, Nov. 12.
• Ryan Scott Morris, 37, St. Stephens Court, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, Nov. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Bryant W. Hairston, 54, Greensboro Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Nov. 14.
• Charles Lee Seech, 25, Northbridge Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Nov. 13.
• Tyler Heinze, 28, Quackenbush Road, Snow Camp, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property, Nov. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Adrienne Towsend, 51, Rockford Drive, Trinity, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and driving after impaired revocation notice, Nov. 14.
Other charges
• Rodney Dumas Jr., 26, Cox Place, Greensboro, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Nov. 14.
• Ada Marie Garcia, 35, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, Nov. 13.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Woodside Avenue. Paramedics revived the person with Narcan but further medical treatment was refused, Nov. 14.
• Police are investigating the theft of a pistol worth $500 from a GMC Sierra parked along Fraley Road, Nov. 12.
• Police are investigating vandalism that caused $100 worth of damage to a mailbox at a residence on Edbury Court, Nov. 14.
• Police are seeking whoever caused $300 worth of damage to a Chevrolet Malibu parked outside a residence on Scarlett Drive, Nov. 13.
• Police are seeking whoever caused $100 worth of damage to a window at a residence on Commerce Avenue, Nov. 14.
• Police are investigating the theft of a wallet from the console of a Ford Escape parked along Clifton Street, Nov. 12.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Meredith Street. Paramedics revived the person with Narcan but further medical treatment was refused, Nov. 12.
• Police are investigating vandalism to a residence on Oakview Drive. A brick was thrown at a window, resulting in $200 in damage, Nov. 12.
• Police are seeking the tenants of a rental home on Martin Luther King Drive, who are accused of causing $10,000 worth of damage, including by shattering windows and knocking holes in walls, Nov. 5.
