Assault
• Leonard Grant III, 32, River Glen Court, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 11.
• Kaila Handford, 25, Elizabeth Glen Way, Jamestown, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 11.
• Vickie Lynn Brantley, 55, Savannah Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Oct. 11.
• Kyle Daniel Thompson, 24, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Oct. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Kyriana McDuffie, State Avenue, High Point, was charged with embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment, Oct. 11.
• Juleeia Panton, 29, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 11.
• Danny Ray Scammell, 46, Wagner Mill Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Oct. 11.
• Kevin Pressley, 47, Daniel Paul Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony larceny, Oct. 11.
Other charges
• Debra Pemberton, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 11.
• London Lowe, 31, Robbins Avenue, Jamestown, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 11.
Incidents
• Police went to the city recycling center on Riverdale Drive after a maintenance mechanic there found a silver Taurus .38 Special revolver with no handle grip. The firearm was loaded with six live rounds, Oct. 10.
• Police assisted paramedics who treated a man found unconscious from a drug overdose on the front steps of a house on Cable Street. The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Oct. 11.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a Ford F-150 pickup in the parking lot of a church on Wendover Avenue, Oct. 10.
