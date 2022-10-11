Assault
• Antonio A. Wilson, 47, Cedar Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Oct. 10.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Antonio A. Wilson, 47, Cedar Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Oct. 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• David McConico, 56, Rosecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Oct. 10.
• Nadiya Bowman, 20, Edinburgh Drive, Jamestown, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving, Oct. 9.
• Asiatic Meagher, 25, Asheboro Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 9.
• Dhani Mitchell, 19, Burge Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Oct. 8.
• Laequan Little, 24, Bywood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 8.
• Michelle McNaught, 41, Dover Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Oct. 7.
• Jonathan Hill, 41, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 7.
Other charges
• Charles W. Austin, 45, Runway Drive, Sophia, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, Oct. 10.
• Robin Rich, 40, homeless, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, Oct. 10.
• Debra Pemberton, 61, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Oct. 8.
• Cameron B. Williams, 26, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with first-degree trespass, Oct. 8.
• Antoine D. Edwards, 35, Densbury Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of stalking, communicating threats and second-degree trespass, Oct. 7.
Incidents
• Police are investigating clothes, food and other items that were set on fire in a closet at a house on S. Elm Street, causing about $1,600 worth of damage, Oct. 8.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chrysler 300 from along Dogwood Circle, Oct. 9.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a business on Westchester Drive, Oct. 8.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.