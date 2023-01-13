Assault
• Jeffery Daniels Jr., 36, Grant Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, larceny and vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Jan. 12.
• Jeffery Daniels Jr., 36, Grant Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, larceny and vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Jan. 12.
• Jahaan Council, 22, Halifax Court, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Jan. 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Megan Bostick, 33, Smith Crossing Drive, Kernersville, was charged with obtaining advances under promise to work or pay back the amount, Jan. 12.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Santos Reyes, 23, Shadetree Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, Jan. 12.
• Raeshawn Martin, 30, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 12.
Other charges
• Cedric McManus, 41, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with contempt of court, Jan. 12.
• Lindsey T. Smith, 24, Aldridge Road, Archdale, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 12.
• Quahyigee Martin, 26, Dearr Drive, Lexington, was charged with gambling, Jan. 12.
• Jonathan Dessio, 22, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and second-degree trespass, Jan. 12.
• Rodney McAdoo, 53, Stafford Run Court, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, Jan. 12.
• Patrick Hare, 63, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with a probation violation, Jan. 12.
Incidents
• Police are seeking who stole a cellphone worth $500 that a man at a convenience store on Fairfield Road had placed on a counter while buying lottery tickets, Jan. 12.
• Police assisted paramedics with a woman who overdosed while riding in a car. The man driving the car pulled into a parking area along Green Drive. The woman was revived with Narcan but refused to be taken to a hospital, Jan. 12.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Welch Drive. The person was treated with Narcan and taken to an area hospital for treatment, Jan. 12.
