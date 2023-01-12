Assault
• Thomas G. Wright, 55, Croquet Circle, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with showers and thundershowers early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with showers and thundershowers early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
Assault
• Thomas G. Wright, 55, Croquet Circle, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Jan. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Shawntez Cagle, 18, Park Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and felony conspiracy, Jan. 11.
• Ian Eisenman, 21, Oakdale Drive, Jamestown, was charged with larceny by servants or other employee, Jan. 11.
• Johnetta Joyner, 34, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 11.
• Ibrahim Usman, 28, Silverdean Street, Raleigh, was charged with larceny, Jan. 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Cara Kiser, 18, Hillside Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 11.
• Jarvis Lindsey, 24, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, Jan. 11.
• Numan Lopez, 19, Tyson Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 11.
Other charges
• Malik Michael, 25, Willow Help Street, Greensboro, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Jan. 11.
• Gregory C. White, 31, Ellis Court, Thomasville, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 11.
• Kyle D. Thompson, 24, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Jan. 11.
• Christopher Acosta, 25, Foust Avenue, High Point, was charged with dumping litter, Jan. 11.
• Antron Breeden, 40, Arlington Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 11.
• Brittney Gainey, 32, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Jan. 11.
• Edward L. Perry, 47, Geddie Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of driving while license revoked and failure to yield right of way, Jan. 11.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole approximately $2,000 worth of power saws and other equipment from the trailer of a truck parked outside a business on N. Main Street, Jan. 11.
• Police are investigating the theft of credit cards from a resident of Bethel Drive, Jan. 11.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.