Breaking and entering
• Maurice R. Sanders, 27, Rosewood Place, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering of a building, Jan. 10.
Assault
• Steven Pegram, 50, Amhurst Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Jan. 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Luke Diggs III, 57, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Jan. 10.
• Perla Martinez, 20, Garnett Drive, High Point, was charged with embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment, Jan. 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Devin Robinson, 34, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 10.
• Philip-Michael Lee Brown, 25, River Birch Loop, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle on a highway without registration, Jan. 10.
• Johnell McCray III, 24, E. 23rd Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Jan. 10.
Other charges
• Hemanta Tamang, 20, Kendall Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating a release order in an officer’s presence, Jan. 10.
• Amy Hutchens, 50, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 10.
Incidents
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Jeep Renegade from outside a residence on Russell Terrace, Jan. 10.
• Police are investigating how a woman was hurt on a city bus seriously enough to require medical treatment, Jan. 10.
• Police are investigating a robbery in which a man was held at knifepoint along Skeet Club Road and a cellphone worth $1,500 and $60 in cash were stolen from him and he received minor injuries, Jan. 10.
• Police are investigating a burglary at a residence on Commerce Avenue in which $1,400 worth of property was reported stolen, Jan. 10.
• Police recovered a Jeep Grand Cherokee along Fern Avenue that was reported stolen in Winston-Salem, Jan. 10.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Meredith Street in which a television worth $250 and $6 worth of soda cans were reported stolen, Jan. 10.
