• James T. Lewis, 48, Pendleton Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Jan. 9.
• James T. Lewis, 48, Pendleton Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Jan. 9.
• Dana Hicks, 38, Lassiter Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and second-degree trespass, Jan. 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Dwayne Ace Coleman, 43, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Jan. 9.
• Xavier Thomas, 29, Aster Drive, Greensboro, was charged with larceny and possessing stolen goods, Jan. 9.
Other charges
• Latonya Turner, 33, Wayside Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Jan. 9.
• Shanna Sanders, 36, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Jan. 9.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the burglary of a residence on Carter Street where a laptop and assorted jewelry totaling $1,300 in value were stolen, Jan. 9.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Russell Avenue, Jan. 9.
