• Donald McDowell Jr., 43, Kent Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, failure to comply and committing an assault with serious injury while on probation or parole, Sept. 7.
• Bryanna Munoz, 25, Stoney Creek Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 7.
• Preston Rich, 39, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony larceny, vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, first-degree trespassing and second-degree trespassing, Sept. 7
• Jessica Cahill, 38, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony larceny, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and second-degree trespass, Sept. 7.
• Roy Lee Hall, 57, Greenbriar Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of felony of a firearm, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 7.
• Sherricka Monique Burwell, 34, W. Meadow View Road, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Sept. 6.
• William C. Blount, 34, Bossong Drive, Asheboro, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and speeding by going 15 mph more than the speed limit, Sept. 7.
• Corey A. Davis, 19, Treyburn Lane, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and operating a vehicle with no insurance, Sept. 7.
• Marcus Dewayne Wilson Jr., 19, Lawndale Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun, Sept. 6.
• Telthenia Rodgers, 42, Greenwood Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing/consume alcohol not in original container, Sept. 6.
• Roger Dale Bryant, 58, N. Church Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, Sept. 6.
• Matthew Isaac Pearman, 37, Edgefield Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 6.
• Rachel Nicole Grace, 31, Charlie Cooper Road, Stanley, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 6.
• John L. Rogers Jr., 35, Wayside Drive, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Sept. 7.
• Andre Landrum, 19, Weslo Willow Circle, Greensboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.