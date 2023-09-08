• Willie Zinnerman, 31, Darlington Street, Florence, South Carolina, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, simple possession of MDPV and having no operator’s license, Sept. 6.
• Jameshia Sewell, 22, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 6.
• Neil Eargle, 60, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 6.
• Brandon Padilla-Valadez, 18, McCuiston Road, Greensboro, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, Sept. 6.
• Randy E. Hopkins, 49, Chase Road, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female, Sept. 6.
• Paige Michelle Reynolds, 58, Carey Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny, Sept. 6.
• Nicholas Carl Jackson, 44, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 6.
• Latanya Belle, 40, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, breaking into or forcing open a coin-operated machine and misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 6.
• Jefferson Isom, 48, Bill Lohr Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon, Sept. 6.
• Alexander Stephen Lee, 20, 20, Willobar Terrace, High Point, was charged with possessing fraudulent identification and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 6.
• Miguel A. Barrera, 33, State Avenue, High Point, was charged with reckless driving, hit and run property damage and driving while license revoked, Sept. 6.
• Hannah Louvet, 24, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with having no operator’s license, Sept. 6.
• Shalonda Huntley, 36, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Sept. 6.
• Lakisha Clinton, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 6.
• Caprica James, 35, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, Sept. 6.
• Lani U. Greene, 29, Whitman Place, High Point, was charged with having expired registration, Sept. 6.
• Farrah James, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 6.
• Amy C. Garrett, 52, Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Sept. 6.
• Andrew Lee Monk Jr., 39, Warwick Drive, Jamestown, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 6.
• Christopher Ryan Richards, 36, Lindsay Street, High Point, was charged with felony conspiracy, Sept. 6.
• Police received a men’s bicycle worth an estimated $300 from someone who found it along Ward Avenue, Sept. 6.
