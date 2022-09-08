Assault
• Darius Gerard Bartee, 33, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, Sept. 6.
• Larry Devonte Wall, 25, Runyon Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and felony larceny, Sept. 6.
• Ramon Perry Drayton, 42, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of firearms by a felon and making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station, Sept. 6.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Samuel Brown, 66, Pendleton Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 5.
• Nakiesha Currington, 32, Pendleton Court, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 5.
• Devante Martrez Deaton, 29, Idlewild Drive, Randleman, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Sept. 6.
• Charles Benjamin Flint, 28, homeless, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, Sept. 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Gail Ann Green, 49, Rand Boulevard, Archdale, was charged with larceny, Sept. 6.
Other charges
• Brandy Whitney Thomas, 31, Marywood Drive, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, improper or false vehicle registration, driving while license suspended/revoked, hit-and-run with property damage, vehicle inspection violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane control, Sept. 6.
• Eric Israel Monroy, 26, Hiddenlake Court, Browns Summit, was charged with injury to personal property, Sept. 6.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2900 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where a fence at a residence was damaged. Sept. 6.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 400 block of Snider Street, Sept. 6.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 900 block of Baker Road where gasoline and a spare tire were stolen, Sept. 6.
• Report of larceny in the 2600 block of N. Main Street where a man told police that his bicycle was stolen while he slept on the sidewalk at a local business, Sept. 6.
• Report of theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a church in the 1900 block of Surratt Court, Sept. 6.
