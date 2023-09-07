Assault
• David Dean Edwards, 28, 87th Street, Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder and being a fugitive from justice, and Melody Michelle Shipman, 31, 87th Street, Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder. The arrests stem from a homicide case in Edgecombe County in eastern North Carolina, Sept. 5.
• Harold J. Wheeler, 30, Carrick Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 5.
• Laportia S. Davis, 36, Park Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 5.
• Floyd Cawthon Jr., 61, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Sept. 5.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Christine E. Winfree, 31, Brushwood Court, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 5.
• Anthony C. Pratt, 57, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving with a revoked or suspended license, Sept. 5.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a hotel on N.C. 68. The person was given Narcan and regained consciousness but refused to be taken to a hospital, Sept. 5.
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Grace Street. The person was revived with Narcan, Sept. 5.
