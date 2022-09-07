Breaking and entering
• Corey McDougald, 33, Bessemer Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, Sept. 5.
• James Billings Jr., 59, Hines Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to personal or real property for the purpose of obtaining nonferrous metals, Sept. 3.
• Shadow W. Johnson, 35, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Sept. 2.
• Porsha Haynes, 32, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, assault and battery or simple assault, and injury to personal property, Sept. 4.
Assault
• Zachary Ayscue, 37, Charlotte Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony child abuse, Sept. 2.
• Dawit Gebreyohanes, 47, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Sept. 4.
• Darius Bartee, 33, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and injuring a law enforcement animal, Sept. 4.
• Essence Withers, 24, Rockspring Road, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Sept. 4.
• Tywayne Price, 36, Willow Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 4.
• Julio Pulio, 21, Valley Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Sept. 4.
• Joneshia Lawrence, 26, Washington Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury, assault and battery or simple assault, and larceny, Sept. 3.
• John R. Franklin, 37, Deene Lane, Stokesdale, was charged with one count each of assault by pointing a gun, carrying a concealed weapon and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Sept. 3.
• Renada Spellman, 35, Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 5.
• Tyrek Ratliff, 24, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury, larceny and larceny from person, Sept. 5.
• Isaiah Kittrell, 24, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Sept. 3.
• Emari Kani Kittrell, 28, Dallas Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Sept. 3.
• Adolfo Roacha, 39, Cable Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 5.
• Kierra Howze, 29, Federal Street, Lexington, was charged with one count each of assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Sept. 4.
• Jonathan McKinley Irby, 59, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 1.
Larceny/Theft
• Tracy Ann Lewis, 55, Old Marlboro Road, Sophia, was charged with larceny, Sept. 5.
• Talthenia Rodgers, 42, Greenwood Drive, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 3.
• Crystal Hinson, 44, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony insurance fraud and felony obtaining property by false pretenses, Sept. 3.
• Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 4.
• Diana Hayes, 51, Annmore Circle, High Point, was charged with transferring a price tag from goods to other goods, Sept. 4.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Michael R. George, 40, Arctic Fox Circle, Greensboro, was charged with being intoxicated or disruptive by cursing or shouting at others, Sept. 3.
• Daniel Joseph Dwyer, 18, Lindbergh Lane, New York City, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Sept. 5.
• Herbert Shore III, 55, Beeson Road, Oak Ridge, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and having a fictitious, suspended, revoked or expired registration, Sept. 3.
• Ravyn Symone Long, 30, High Street, Thomasville, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, misdemeanor child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 1.
• Eric Daniel Stilwell, 46, homeless, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, Sept. 1.
• Tristan Datre Payne, 32, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 2.
• Jayden Dominic Chambers, 19, Pineburr Road, Jamestown, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Sept. 3.
• Deanna Marie Frank, 27, Thompson Street, Archdale, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Sept. 4.
Other charges
• Matthew M. Roger, 26, Dixon Avenue, Asheboro, was charged with one count each of speeding and reckless driving, Sept. 5.
• Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 32, Woodview Drive, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Sept. 5.
• Ciara Grace, 21, Old Town Village Circle, Pfafftown, was charged with injury to personal property, Sept. 5.
• Michael E. Covington, 48, homeless, High Point, was charged with a felony probation violation, Sept. 4.
• Sierra Welch, 22, Abberton Way, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 4.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 57, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 3.
• Shamus Thomas, 28, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 3.
• Victoire Pierre, 33, Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Sept. 2.
• Marquita Hairston, 38, Park Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 2.
• Sonya Brummett, 37, Walking Stick Drive, Trinity, was charged with one count each of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution, Sept. 2.
• Colin Shaquille Smith, 27, S. Holden Road, Greensboro, was charged with injury to personal property, Sept. 1.
• Colleen Clarie Stack, 20, Cleremont Avenue, St. James, New York, was charged with possessing/manufacturing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, Sept. 1.
• Sabrina Lorraine White, 53, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with misuse of 911 system, Sept. 1.
