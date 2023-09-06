Assault
• Oscar Segurado, 32, Valleybrook Drive, Jamestown, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and common law false imprisonment, Aug. 31.
• Richard Wayne Gibson, 45, Earnhardt Road, Asheboro, was charged with felony hit and run personal injury, Sept. 3.
• Clifford Lerebours, 34, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and kidnapping, Aug. 31.
• Takiea Glasgow, 35, Wendover Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Aug. 31.
Larceny/Theft
• Serina Ann Slaydon, 38, White Drive, Archdale, was charged with failure to return hired property and concealment of merchandise, Sept. 4.
• Elijah Milton Jarvis, 34, Timberline Drive, Lexington, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Sept. 3.
• Joseph Shammond Osborne, 24, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Sept. 1.
• Robert Kirk Redd, 56, Pine Street, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 4.
• William Hardy Jr., 62, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Gerant Bizimana, 36, Fowler Place, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, being an habitual impaired driver and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 3.
• Jayden Anthony Michael, 19, Eskdale Drive, High Point, was charged with conspiracy to commit a drug offense, possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Sept. 1.
• Justus A. Williams, 19, Eskdale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 1.
• Jonathan Malone, 34, Taylor Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 2.
• Jonathan Eugene McNeil, 46, Delmonte Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and habitual larceny, Sept. 2.
• Dorian Daniels, 21, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, communicating threats and injury to personal property, Sept. 1.
• James D. Jones Jr., 57, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 3.
• Reba Jean Bolling, 58, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and concealment of merchandise, Aug. 31.
• Christopher A. Bolling, 38, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, concealment of merchandise and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 31.
Other charges
• Edwin Brown, 59, Wise Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree arson, Sept. 1.
• Trixie Daniels, 23, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with using a telephone to threaten bodily harm and misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 1.
• Abdi Farah Mahamad, 62, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Aug. 31.
• Billy Parker Jr., 76, Grace Street, High Point, was charged with hit and run property damage and a safe movement violation, Sept. 1.
• Kent Leon Ruffin, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 1.
• Nauzzcha Tomlin, 24, Hoskins Street, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Sept. 3.
• Preston Lamar Coleman, 32, homeless, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 3.
• Shenika Lloyd, 45, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 1.
• Marsena Davis Jr., 37, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while license revoked, having an expired, suspended, revoked or fictitious registration and a stop sign violation, Aug. 31.
• Laquanda Little, 38, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and second-degree trespassing, Sept. 4.
• Robert Cushman Taylor, 53, Cleveland Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 2.
• Richard F. Lancer, 51, Ball Park Road, Thomasville, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 3.
• William Glen McGee, 49, Fuller Mill Road, Trinity, was charged with a probation violation, Sept. 2.
• Tanner W. Spangler, 30, Deer Hunter Lane, Lexington, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Aug. 31.
Incidents
• Police investigated an attempted fraud perpetrated against a woman on Mendenhall Oaks Parkway, Aug. 31.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a lawn mower worth $400 from a residence on Centennial Street, Aug. 31.
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Wilma Avenue. The victim claimed that her son had punched her in the nose when he was intoxicated. The victim had bruising and swelling on her nose. A suspect was taken into custody, Sept. 1.
