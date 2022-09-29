Assault
• Jason L. Owens, 50, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 28.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 3:10 am
Larceny/Theft
• Monica Lynn Boyd, 47, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of larceny, identity theft and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brent Devon Gill II, 30, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, sell/deliver within 1,000 feet of a school or day care, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun and possessing stolen goods and failure to appear, Sept. 28.
• Pietro Salinas Jr., 24, Arch Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 28.
• Johnny Crouch, 58, Nathan Hunt Road, High Point, was charged with the manufacture, sale or delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 28.
• Matthew Pearman, 37, Edgefield Road, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 28.
• Larosco Smith Sr., 60, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, Sept. 28.
• S. Bahadur Rai, 29, King Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, eluding arrest and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, Sept. 28.
Other charges
• Candace Ryan, 30, Manning Way, Elon, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 28.
• Jerry Allen Reid, 35, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 28.
